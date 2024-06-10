Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $292.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.24. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $117.89 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,843,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

