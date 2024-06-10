Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,699 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up about 4.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

