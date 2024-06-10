Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $183.00 at Bank of America

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $153.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

