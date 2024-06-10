Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. 151,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

