Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $36.53. 230,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,477. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.85.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.