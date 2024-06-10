Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $36.53. 230,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,477. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.85.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.