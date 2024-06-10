Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

