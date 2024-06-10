XML Financial LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI remained flat at $262.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

