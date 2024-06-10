XML Financial LLC Acquires 5,427 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. 5,982,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,966,445. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

