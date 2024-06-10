XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.92. 83,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

