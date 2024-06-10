XML Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Ossiam increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 181,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 1,912,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,125,409. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

