XML Financial LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.69. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.