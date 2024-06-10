XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.38. 117,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,314. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.