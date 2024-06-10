XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $132,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. 970,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.