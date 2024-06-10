Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Reduced by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,616 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.58% of Xylem worth $159,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.22. 1,304,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.