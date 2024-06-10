Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-396 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.31 million. Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 3,807,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,028. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

