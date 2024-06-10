Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.0 million-$396.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.3 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 3,916,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,013. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

