ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZK. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
