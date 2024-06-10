ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.60.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

