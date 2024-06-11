11,052 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.39. 1,921,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,255 shares of company stock worth $56,938,081. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

