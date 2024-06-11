11,076 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $591.69. 524,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,633. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $592.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.09.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

