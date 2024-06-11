11,155 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after buying an additional 821,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,927. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

