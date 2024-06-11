11,764 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,829,000 after purchasing an additional 352,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.31 on Monday, hitting $495.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,942. The company has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

