1,182 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

