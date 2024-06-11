1,357,083 Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Acquired by Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,357,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,000. Daktronics makes up about 10.4% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 190,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

