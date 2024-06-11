1,500 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Symmetry Peak Management LLC

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 566,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.60. 634,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

