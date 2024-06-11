15,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Purchased by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 0.3% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 2,957,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

