17,163 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. 265,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

