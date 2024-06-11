20,537 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,760 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 819,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 104,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

