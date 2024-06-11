2,507 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Purchased by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

