2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $45.09

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.09, but opened at $42.15. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1,179,337 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.