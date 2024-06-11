2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $45.09

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.09, but opened at $42.15. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1,179,337 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 8.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
