3,460 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 5,347,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
