37,721 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 1,229,031 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

GLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 353,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.