3,808 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $300.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,018. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

