39,000 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after buying an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

