411,511 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 411,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,080,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,624,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
ALLY stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,969. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.
Ally Financial Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
