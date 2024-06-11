43,470 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

