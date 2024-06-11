46,924 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,393. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.57, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

