5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Cormark

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
5N Plus Trading Up 3.5 %
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $47,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
