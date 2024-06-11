601,154 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 601,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 2,789,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.