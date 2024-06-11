601,154 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 601,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MDT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 2,789,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
