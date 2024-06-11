6,562 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RTX by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 766,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

