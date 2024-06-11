8 Knots Management LLC Invests $20.90 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,396,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,895,000. eHealth accounts for approximately 3.9% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 8 Knots Management LLC owned 8.45% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 209,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,910. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

About eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.