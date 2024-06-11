8 Knots Management LLC Invests $20.90 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,396,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,895,000. eHealth accounts for approximately 3.9% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 8 Knots Management LLC owned 8.45% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Price Performance
Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 209,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,910. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.67.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
