8 Knots Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 226,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,000. The Cigna Group makes up 12.7% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $337.94. The company had a trading volume of 896,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.70. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

