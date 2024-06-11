Abacus Life (ABL) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Abacus Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.45% 21.27% 7.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $77.62 million $9.52 million 524.50 Abacus Life Competitors $2.15 billion $277.28 million 17.83

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abacus Life Competitors 728 3611 3857 145 2.41

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.53%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abacus Life rivals beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

