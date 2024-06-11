Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 35,421 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $23.07.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 909,398 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.