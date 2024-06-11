Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 35,421 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $23.07.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
