Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.90% of Addus HomeCare worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,371. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

