Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Oribel Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $456.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,728. The firm has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

