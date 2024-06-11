AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Boosted by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 109,950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 544,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,172. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

