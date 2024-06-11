AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.24

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.24 and last traded at $100.55, with a volume of 17501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

