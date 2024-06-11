Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $75,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 194.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.69. 527,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

