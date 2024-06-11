Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 100,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,637 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,552 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

